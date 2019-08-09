New Hanover County Schools hosts live call in show for parents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have any burning questions before you child goes back to school, New Hanover County Schools is giving you an opportunity to ask them!
The school district will host a live call in television program Tuesday, August 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on NHCS-TV, Spectrum Cable Channel 5. The show will also be streamed online.
Staff members will be on hand ready to answer questions about instruction, transportation, safety and even child nutrition.
Parents may pre-submit questions before the show by emailing michael.mcguire@nhcs.net. To call in during the show, dial (910)- 530-6125.
