Medical Staff President encourages open mindedness on potential sale of NHRMC

“There are some people that are not for it, there are a lot of people that are for it and there are always going to be some differences of opinions. I think for now everybody is keeping and open mind and I think everybody is willing to listen and understand why the hospital and the county is doing what they’re doing,” he said. Ultimately, one thing we’ve all agreed on in the last few days is that we all love living in Wilmington, we all love working at New Hanover Hospital, we think its a great place to work, we like taking care of patients here and we want to continue to be able to do that and so keeping an open mind on how best to do that in the future is the strategy right now."