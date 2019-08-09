Highway 6: Paradise Provisions shares recipe for Creole Shrimp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Paradise Provisions, a Holly Ridge-based business that creates meal kits, will show visitors to the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival how to serve up the shrimp they take home from the event.
On WECT News First at Four, Nicki Swafford and Carrie Hewitt, the owners of Paradise Provisions, will share a recipe for Creole Shrimp with Black Beans and Rice.
The full recipe is here.
The women said it is one of the the easiest and quickest meals to prepare in the Paradise Provisions collection.
Swafford and Hewitt started the company in 2017 to take the work out of meal planning and entertaining. They said during a visit to Topsail Island they realized the need for meal and cocktail kits for vacationers. Their business helps clients minimize shopping, meal planning, over buying and waste.
To see when Paradise Provisions will hold its cooking demonstrations at the festival, click here.
Learn more about the company by visiting https://paradise-provisions.com/.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.