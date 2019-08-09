First Alert Forecast: heavy on heat, mostly skimpy on needed rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you! We are about to launch into the second weekend of August and I thank you for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region is hot even for this traditionally toasty time of year. The average high temperature for Wilmington is 89 but your First Alert Forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday features middle and lower 90s! And please be cautious, friends, as heat index values regularly peaking within a few clicks of 100 will no doubt tax you a little extra. Heading into the weekend we’ll see a slight uptick in isolated but potentially stronger thunderstorms. Catch your fiery and mostly rain-free seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: you can always generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!