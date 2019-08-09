Dogs, Cats, and Bunnies! Over 100 animals at adoption event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Even with more animals leaving shelters spayed or neutered, hundreds remain. Shelters are at capacity or in some cases overflowing.
Heidi’s Hope for Homeless Animals and Coastal Kia are hoping to change that. They have teamed up to host a large pet adoption event Saturday, August 10th. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coastal Kia located at 6103 Market St. Wilmington.
Over 100 wonderful dogs, cats and bunnies will be available for adoption.
Heidi’s Hope is committed to working towards a time where all dogs and cats have a home. They are a Best Friends Animal Society Network Partner who is leading a nationwide initiate to achieve no-kill for dogs and cats by 2025. Heidi’s goal is to transform animal lives from homeless to homes, one dog / cat at a time.
Several local shelters and pet adoption agencies will be participating in this extraordinary event.
- New Hanover County Animal Services Unit
- All4Cats
- Cat Tails
- Coastal Canine Rescue
- Columbus County Humane Society
- Carolina Boxer
- Chihuahua Dog Rescue
- Ruby’s Misfits
- Friends of Felines
- New Hanover Rabbit Rescue
- Pender County Animal Shelter
This is an opportunity for prospective new pet owners to view a variety of puppies, young and older dogs, kittens and cats, even cute bunnies. All these adorable animals need a home and with events like these, we make it possible for a large number to be adopted. All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Help be a solution to pet overpopulation.
Local sponsors include Petsmart, Pet Paradise and Woofgang Bakery & Grooming.
