Brunswick County K9 team graduates from training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deputy Johanna Lopez and her partner Oti have completed their K9 handler training and certification.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced the news Friday afternoon.
The team have spent six weeks training at K2 Solutions in Southern Pines. They are now certified by the International Police Working Dogs Association.
The sheriff’s office website says their K9 unit consists of five patrol/narcotic detection dogs, two detention/ narcotic detection dogs, two Bloodhounds and one patrol/ bomb detection dog.
