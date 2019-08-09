Aquarium announces closing of Lorikeet Landing exhibit

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A beloved bird exhibit at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher will close in September, a press release says.
The exhibit opened in April and allowed guests to get up close and personal with a free-flying flock of 58 different birds. It was not unusual that families would find themselves transformed into human perches as the birds jockeyed to drink the nectar visitors could purchase to feed them.
“Lorikeet Landing” is a place for making memories and creating a better understanding of nature and animals,” said Aquarium Director Hap Fatzinger in the release.
The last opportunity to visit Lorikeet Landing will be September 2. Lorikeet Landing is open daily from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The experience requires special ticketing of $3 per person. General aquarium ticketing is not required.
When the birds leave Pleasure Island, they will be returning home to Florida.
