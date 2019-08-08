WPD: Man faces charges for hindering hit-and-run investigation involving UberEats driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of hindering Wilmington police during their investigation of a hit and run involving an UberEats driver.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, warrants have been issued for Qua’Shaun Malik Stukes of Wilmington.
Officials say Stukes failed to cooperate with police investigating a hit and run that took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 25 at 114 Portwatch Way.
A video released by the WPD shows an UberEats driver in a black Nissan Altima delivering food to Stukes. As he is leaving, the driver backs into a silver Dodge Ram truck.
After the owner of the truck discovered his vehicle was hit through watching the video, police approached Stukes about the identity of the driver. He reportedly refused to cooperate.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
