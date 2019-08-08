Wilmington police seek hit-and-run driver who sideswiped three vehicles on Market Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for the suspect driver in a hit and run that damaged at least three vehicles on Market Street last week.
Linda Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said the incident happened in the 4200 block of Market Street around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
A white, full-size 2003-2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Market Street when it sideswiped three vehicles and didn’t stop.
Several of the victims were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Thompson said the collisions caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the vehicles.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
