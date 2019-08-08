Wilmington company recalls prepared meals over undeclared allergen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Green Lean and Clean of Wilmington is recalling its 4-ounce and 6-ounce Citrus Chipotle BBQ Sirloin meal prep dishes because they may contain an undeclared wheat allergen.
People who have allergies to wheat run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in connection with this problem. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the wheat product was distributed in packaging that did not contain the presence of wheat. Subsequent investigation discovered that the supplier changed the ingredient list of the sauce in the Citrus Chipotle BBQ Sirloin dish to contain wheat after previously not having wheat in the ingredients.
These meals were distributed to NHRMC’s main cafeteria and the fitness center on July 30 and have an expiration date of August 5. The problem has been resolved and no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.
Consumers from NHRMC who have purchased the Citrus Chipotle BBQ Sirloin with expiration date of August 5 are urged to return them to Green Lean and Clean for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 910-686-1633.
