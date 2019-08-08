UNCW great Brett Blizzard to retire from professional basketball

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former UNCW basketball player Brett Blizzard is calling it a career.
After 16 years of playing professional basketball Blizzard will announce his retirement Friday.
Blizzard played for the Seahawks from 1999 to 2003 and was named Colonial Athletic Player of the year twice and earned All-CAA honors all four seasons.
The 39-year-old left the program as the Seahawks all-time leading scorer with 2,144 points.
Blizzard is returning home to Wilmington full-time to work in real estate sales for Destination Realty Corp.
“While it’s bittersweet thinking about not playing professional basketball anymore, my wife and I are really excited making Wilmington our full-time home and taking on this new adventure with Destination Realty Corp.,” said Blizzard in a media release by Destination Realty. “After considering all of our options, this was by far the best opportunity for our family and me professionally.”
Blizzards No. 11 jersey was retired by UNCW in 2005.
