3 transferred to EMS after Sunset Beach responds to jet ski crashes

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Rescue workers with the Sunset Beach Fire Department responded to two different jet ski crashes Wednesday.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the fire department was first called about a single victim with serious injuries in the ocean in rough conditions. That person was transferred to EMS.
The second call involved two vehicles in the intracoastal waterway near Norwood Drive. Two victims with minor injuries were transferred to EMS, the post continues.
