State treasurer announces compromise healthcare plan for state employees in 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The State Treasurer’s office announced a new compromise plan Thursday for state employees’ health coverage in 2020 after months of debate between the state, hospital networks and individual providers.
In 2018, State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced the “Clear Pricing Project” which aims to make healthcare costs more transparent by creating a state health network with published prices for health services instead of paying provider rates which are set in confidential contracts.
Within the state’s new healthcare network, the state sets rates for health services using Medicare prices as reference points.
Several of the state’s largest hospital networks, including Novant Health, Atrium Health and UNC Health, refused to sign contracts agreeing to the new plan by Monday’s deadline, leaving thousands of state employees facing the likelihood of their current doctors and hospitals becoming out-of-network in 2020.
In a statement, a spokesman for New Hanover Regional Medical Center said the hospital did not agree to participate in the new state network.
“Instead of the plan’s reference-based pricing approach, NHRMC supports value-based pricing, which is a more effective tool to reduce costs while improving patient outcomes,” the statement reads.
On Wednesday, the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) urged Treasurer Folwell to address what it called an ‘untenable position.’
The plan announced Thursday will maintain state employees’ current health providers as in-network and will also offer access to new providers.
“So what this means for the average folks out there is that we are continuing to work hard to get rid of secret contracts and lower costs," Folwell said. "This is a way to ensure that our members have accessibility to hospitals next year.”
The plan includes the “Blue Options Network,” which is what state employees currently have, and the new “North Carolina State Health Plan Network.”
Folwell said implementing the new state network with 28,000 providers who have agreed to the open contracts model will “give us the opportunity to actually prove that the rates that we were offering on the clear pricing project, which results in nearly a 100 percent profit to the average hospital, that those were extremely reasonable.”
Mark Jewell, President of the NCAE, said in a statement Thursday, "we are relieved that all SHP participants will have access to quality, affordable healthcare next year, and that our members will not have the prospect of their local doctor or hospital being out of network hanging over their heads as they prepare for the start of another school year. It appears the combination of the Blue Options Network and the new NC State Health Plan Network will give members sufficient choice and access for their healthcare needs.”
According to the State Health Plan website, members will be able to search for providers who will be part of the new North Carolina State Health Plan Network during the open enrollment period this fall.
“We’re going to do an amazing job of actually showcasing these people. When people go in for a physical, when people go in for a knee replacement, when people go in for procedures that these 28,000 providers have signed on to, they’re going to know exactly what the price is and what their cost will be and that is amazing progress,” Folwell said.
The State Health Plan currently covers 727,000 people in North Carolina. It is administered through Blue Cross NC.
