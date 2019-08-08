Seatrust Mortgage Company plans to bring about 100 jobs to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A company coming to Wilmington plans to hire about 100 people by 2021.
SeaTrust Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Community First Bank, announced Thursday it was coming to the Port City.
According to a news release, the company plans to add 15 new jobs for its corporate headquarters this year and an estimated 100 jobs by 2021.
During a press conference Thursday morning, CEO John Owens said the company hopes to eventually hire about 400 employees.
“I am thrilled to join this dynamic bank and to have this incredible opportunity. We are going to establish an innovative, technology-driven mortgage company which will provide an optimal experience for customers,” Owens said in a news release. “Between the support I have received from the Wilmington business community, and my experience working with Natalie [English] at the Charlotte Chamber, I have high hopes for the success of SeaTrust in this community.”
SeaTrust Mortgage’s office will be located at 1508 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 203.
Prior to joining SeaTrust Mortgage, Owens was president and CEO of AmeriTrust Mortgage. He founded AmeriTrust Mortgage in 1995, which grew to over 400 employees with over $2 billion in wholesale and retail loan volume. AmeriTrust was sold in 2015.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.