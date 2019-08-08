‘Reprisal’ needs extras with dishevelled and worn appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TW Cast and Recruit are looking for men of all ethnicities to be paid extras for an upcoming scene in the Hulu series Reprisal.
The casting company is specifically looking for men in their late 20s-60s with a dishevelled and worn appearance - similar to what one would expect from any rough and tough biker gang.
The listing says long and and facial hare are acceptable with unkempt hair encouraged.
Extras will be paid $64 per eight hours of work, and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the eighth.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year. The pilot episode for the series was also filmed in Wilmington last year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
