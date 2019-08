WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Weather Service office in Wilmington has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down around 3:45 P.M. Wednesday 4 miles southwest of Hampstead. A brief touchdown occurred east of highway 17 in a wooded area causing some minor tree damage. There are no reports of injuries are any damage to structures. The estimated wind speed to the tornado was 65 mph.