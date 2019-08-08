NHC Commissioners to consider re-establishing NHC Commission for Women

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider re-establishing the New Hanover County Commission for Women Monday.
From 1970 until 2010, the County endorsed and appointed members to this commission.
The effort to re-establish this Commission is encouraged by the NC Council for Women, which is working with counties across the state to consider starting/re-starting their respective commissions.
The Commission would be organized as a means of advocacy for women and a resource of information on the status of women in New Hanover County. This information would be utilized by both the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and the Wilmington City Council.
The request for action states the commission would “work toward the betterment of the status of women with respect to employment and educational opportunities, health services, child care services, welfare services, financial services, and community leadership opportunities.”
If adopted, the Clerk’s office will advertise vacancies in September, and the Board would make appointments in October.
