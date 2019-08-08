NC rental laws lean toward protecting landlord rights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Many people don’t think about rental laws until the AC unit sputters out or mold spores materialize in the bathroom.
As the Cape Fear region recovers from Hurricane Florence and the subsequent housing crisis, WECT continues to get calls about people struggling work with landlords to fix their homes.
After a digging through the general statutes, we realized North Carolina’s laws overwhelmingly lean towards landlord rights.
Rent Café ranked North Carolina one of the worst states for legislation for renters. It came in at 49th on the list of states with best laws for renters.
The apartment search website based the ranking off of ten common aspects of the landlord- tenant relationship like security deposit maxes, repair policies, landlord access to property and termination notices for lease violations.
Rent Café says the way North Carolina’s rental laws are structured are not unlike many other southern states.
The legislation of the south was written for places that relied heavily on agriculture and valued land ownership above all else, the website says. These values, in turn, shaped many laws to protect land owners and their properties.
In many states, you can withhold rent if your landlord fails to provide essential services including heat, hot water and electricity. Sometimes, tenants can even repair broken appliances in the unit and deduct the cost from the rent check.
But not in North Carolina.
The Tar Heel state is actually one of 11 states that don’t specifically allow people to withhold rent or make their own repairs.
In terms of nonpayment of rent, in North Carolina, the eviction process can begin if you’re 10 days late on rent.
Landlords can also immediately terminate the lease if tenants violate any of the terms laid out in the lease.
Ten states cap security deposits at one month’s rent, but North Carolina law puts that limit at two months rent and any applicable pet deposits.
While some states require security deposits to be returned 10 or 14 days after your move, NC law gives landlords 30 days to return the deposit.
There’s also no laws on the books governing how much notice a landlord gives before increasing rent for month to month rentals and no laws on notice needed from a landlord before entry.
