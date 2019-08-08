Man who sold woman drugs that caused her death set to be sentenced

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man who sold drugs to a woman which caused her death is set to be sentenced Thursday in federal court.
James Latron Sumter, 35, pled guilty on Feb. 4 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, the use of which resulted in serious bodily injury or death. He faces 20 years to life in federal prison.
Evidence presented during trial showed Sumter sold cocaine and heroin to Kathleen Capra in December 2017 and was with her when she overdosed on the drugs and died, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon.
Charles Rayford Hunt, Jr and Jose Anthony Ortiz were prosecuted for their roles in covering up the overdose. Both men pled guilty and were sentenced to 21 and 27 months in federal prison, respectively.
