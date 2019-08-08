Man sentenced to at least 15 years after pleading guilty to sex crimes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man will spend at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving a 14-year-old.
James Dale Alexander Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Brunswick County courtroom to statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and selling/distributing tobacco to a minor.
He was sentenced to 15-23 years in prison.
During an investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Andrews denied he had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
A sexual assault kit was collected and sent to the N.C. State Crime Laboratory for testing. The results concluded that the evidence collected from the sexual assault kit matched Alexander’s DNA.
