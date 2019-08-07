Horry County Sheriff’s Office captures inmate who escaped prison 23 years ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect who has been on the run for about 23 years is back behind bars, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.
According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Stanley Lee Rogers was sentenced in 1994 to 40 years in prison on an armed robbery charge. Authorities said Rogers escaped about three years into his sentence while working as an inmate mowing grass.
The sheriff’s office member of the United States Marshals Task Force received information from the task force office in Raleigh that Rogers was in the area.
The task force member arrested Rogers at a home on William Nobles Road in Aynor.
WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Sheriff’s Office to see what’s the next step in the case and if Rogers will be extradited to North Carolina to serve out the rest of his sentence on the robbery charge.
