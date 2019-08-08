History in the making: Home on Wrightsville Beach sells for $5 million

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A home in Wrightsville Beach is making history, being only the fourth houe with a price tag of $5 million or more to be sold in New Hanover County.
The 5,570 square foot property on Lumina Avenue was originally listed in January at $5,250,000, but the final sale was negotiated down to an even $5 million.
According to Just for Buyers Realty, only three other homes in county history have sold at that price or higher. The most expensive home to ever sell in New Hanover County was located on Turner Nursery Road. It sold for $5,264,000 in February 2006.
The Wrightsville Beach home was one of nine luxury properties, valued at $1 million or more, to sell in New Hanover County during the month of July. Another 10 luxury properties went under contract during the month, while 28 other high-end listings came on the market, according to Just for Buyers Realty.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.