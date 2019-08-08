First Alert Forecast: heat going strong!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and welcome to the second week of August! Average daily high temperatures for the Cape Fear Region are in the toasty upper 80s this time of year; your First Alert Forecast is even a bit more fiery as it features consistent lower and middle 90s with opportunities for heat index values to ping the upper 90s and lower 100s.
Awesomely, Atlantic tropical storms remain unlikely in this forecast period as scattered thunderstorms remain unfocused across the lower latitudes. 20 to 30% odds for home-grown pop-up thunderstorms pepper your seven-day planning forecast, though. And remember: you can always generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!
