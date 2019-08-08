First Alert Forecast: heat cranks up, tropics stay quiet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and welcome to the second week of August! Average daily high temperatures for the Cape Fear Region are in the toasty upper 80s this time of year; your First Alert Forecast is even a bit more fiery as it features consistent lower and middle 90s with opportunities for heat index values to ping the upper 90s and lower 100s.
The odds for an isolated or stay storm will stay slim, near 20-30%, through the next several days. Interestingly enough, this time last year Wilmington was on track to be the wettest year on record. Overall the year ended with a final total over 100 inches. So far this year, Wilmington is having the driest year in history picking up less than 18 inches so far.
Across the Atlantic Basin, tropical storm development remains unlikely in this forecast period as scattered thunderstorms remain unfocused across the lower latitudes. And remember: you can always generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your WECT Weather App!
