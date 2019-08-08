Detectives dismantle major drug trafficking network in New Hanover County

Detectives dismantle major drug trafficking network in New Hanover County
Agents seized 504 grams of methamphetamine, 308 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of marijuana, 1,000 Xanax pills, and four firearms. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | August 8, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated August 8 at 4:38 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Narcotics detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people and seized large quantities of drugs following the conclusion of a three-month investigation, the agency announced on Thursday.

According to a news release, community tips led detectives to investigate and eventually execute a search warrant at 2207 Ovalberry Court in the Murrayville area of New Hanover County.

Agents seized 504 grams of methamphetamine, 308 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of heroin, 1,000 Xanax pills, and four firearms.

Five of the seven suspects are charged with numerous drug offenses and booked under multi-million dollar bonds.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.

Those arrested include:

Christopher Patrick Minton, left, Nathaniel Dayne McFarland, middle, and Reyleigh Chloe Carter
Christopher Patrick Minton, left, Nathaniel Dayne McFarland, middle, and Reyleigh Chloe Carter (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
From left to right: Brandon Lynn Bailey, Brittany Nicole Clonch, Sally Jane Newland, and Karla Nicole Reed.
From left to right: Brandon Lynn Bailey, Brittany Nicole Clonch, Sally Jane Newland, and Karla Nicole Reed. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Patrick Minton, 36 - $10 million bond

  • (6) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
  • (3) counts trafficking in heroin
  • (5) counts trafficking in cocaine
  • (6) counts conspire to traffic methamphetamine
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic heroin
  • (5) counts conspire to traffic cocaine
  • (2) counts manufacture methamphetamine
  • (2) counts manufacture cocaine
  • (1) count manufacture heroin
  • (1) count manufacture marijuana
  • (2) counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • (2) counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV
  • (1) count felony possession of marijuana
  • (1) count firearm by felon
  • (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia
  • (1) felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance

Nathaniel Dayne McFarland, 39 - $9 million bond

  • (3) counts trafficking in heroin
  • (3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
  • (3) counts trafficking in cocaine
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in heroin
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • (1) count manufacture heroin
  • (1) count manufacture methamphetamine
  • (1) count manufacture cocaine
  • (1) count maintain vehicle for controlled substance
  • (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia

Reyleigh Chloe Carter, 21 - $5 million bond

  • (3) counts trafficking in heroin
  • (3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
  • (3) counts trafficking in cocaine
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in heroin
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • (1) count manufacture heroin
  • (1) count manufacture methamphetamine
  • (1) count manufacture cocaine
  • (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia

Brandon Lynn Bailey, 36 - $2 million bond

  • (2) counts trafficking in cocaine
  • (2) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
  • (2) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine
  • (2) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
  • (1) count manufacture cocaine
  • (1) count manufacture methamphetamine
  • (1) count manufacture marijuana
  • (1) felony possession of marijuana
  • (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia

Sally Jane Newland, 42 - $3.5 million bond

  • (3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
  • (3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
  • (1) count conspire to sell/deliver schedule II
  • (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • (1) count attempt to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
  • (1) count maintain vehicle for a controlled substance
  • (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia

Brittany Nicole Clonch, 32 - $10,000 bond

  • (1) count possess methamphetamine
  • (1) count possess cocaine
  • (1) count maintain dwelling for a controlled substance
  • (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia

Karla Nicole Reed, 38 - $5,000 bond

  • (1) count possess cocaine
  • (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.