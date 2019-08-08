Detectives dismantle major drug trafficking network in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Narcotics detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people and seized large quantities of drugs following the conclusion of a three-month investigation, the agency announced on Thursday.
According to a news release, community tips led detectives to investigate and eventually execute a search warrant at 2207 Ovalberry Court in the Murrayville area of New Hanover County.
Agents seized 504 grams of methamphetamine, 308 grams of cocaine, 105 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of heroin, 1,000 Xanax pills, and four firearms.
Five of the seven suspects are charged with numerous drug offenses and booked under multi-million dollar bonds.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.
Those arrested include:
Christopher Patrick Minton, 36 - $10 million bond
- (6) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
- (3) counts trafficking in heroin
- (5) counts trafficking in cocaine
- (6) counts conspire to traffic methamphetamine
- (3) counts conspire to traffic heroin
- (5) counts conspire to traffic cocaine
- (2) counts manufacture methamphetamine
- (2) counts manufacture cocaine
- (1) count manufacture heroin
- (1) count manufacture marijuana
- (2) counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- (2) counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV
- (1) count felony possession of marijuana
- (1) count firearm by felon
- (2) counts possession of drug paraphernalia
- (1) felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance
Nathaniel Dayne McFarland, 39 - $9 million bond
- (3) counts trafficking in heroin
- (3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
- (3) counts trafficking in cocaine
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in heroin
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- (1) count manufacture heroin
- (1) count manufacture methamphetamine
- (1) count manufacture cocaine
- (1) count maintain vehicle for controlled substance
- (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia
Reyleigh Chloe Carter, 21 - $5 million bond
- (3) counts trafficking in heroin
- (3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
- (3) counts trafficking in cocaine
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in heroin
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- (1) count manufacture heroin
- (1) count manufacture methamphetamine
- (1) count manufacture cocaine
- (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia
Brandon Lynn Bailey, 36 - $2 million bond
- (2) counts trafficking in cocaine
- (2) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
- (2) counts conspire to traffic in cocaine
- (2) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
- (1) count manufacture cocaine
- (1) count manufacture methamphetamine
- (1) count manufacture marijuana
- (1) felony possession of marijuana
- (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia
Sally Jane Newland, 42 - $3.5 million bond
- (3) counts trafficking in methamphetamine
- (3) counts conspire to traffic in methamphetamine
- (1) count conspire to sell/deliver schedule II
- (1) count possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
- (1) count attempt to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
- (1) count maintain vehicle for a controlled substance
- (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia
Brittany Nicole Clonch, 32 - $10,000 bond
- (1) count possess methamphetamine
- (1) count possess cocaine
- (1) count maintain dwelling for a controlled substance
- (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia
Karla Nicole Reed, 38 - $5,000 bond
- (1) count possess cocaine
- (1) count possession of drug paraphernalia
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.