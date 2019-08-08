Communities in Schools Brunswick County collects supplies ahead of new school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Millions of kids across the United States start the school year without the supplies they need to learn. According to Hunting Backpack Index, school supplies will cost over $1,300 per student, on average this year.
That’s why each year, Communities in Schools (CIS) Brunswick County hosts a school supply drive.
CIS is a drop-out prevention, non-profit organization. They work with elementary and middle schools to help keep students in schools.
“We’re able to help more kids and we’re to help them achieve better and maybe get better grades, attend more school, be more excited about education,” says Todd Beane, Communications and Thrift Shop Operations Manager for CIS Brunswick County.
The school supply drive started August 1st and will benefit elementary and middle school students across the county.
“Maybe they’re undeserved or underprivileged," says Beane. "We want to make sure they have all the supplies they need to be successful all throughout the school year.”
Here are the supplies needed:
- Back packs
- Composition notebooks - wide ruled
- Spiral notebooks - college ruled
- Loose leaf paper - college ruled
- #2 pencils & erasers
- Dry erase markers
- Glue sticks
- Blue or black ink pens
- Colored pencils
- 2 and 3-inch 3-ring binders
- Dividers for binders
- Headphones or ear buds
- Pencil pouch for binder
“These new supplies give them the tools they need so they can focus on their school work,” says Bean. “They don’t have to worry about paper, or notebook, or pencil. That’s a big negative when you start school. You don’t have the supplies. You’re already behind. This is going to let them be one step ahead and get right there so they can focus on their learning.”
The school supply drive is until Friday, August 30th. You can donate at their thrift shop locations across Brunswick County or at the CIS office in Boiling Spring Lakes at anytime. CIS will also accept monetary donations that will then be used to buy supplies.
CIS will also accept school supply donations year round.
For information about Communities in Schools Brunswick County and the supply drive, call 910-351-8007 or email tbeane@cisbrunswick.org.
