Chance of storms inside Thalian Hall is 100 percent Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Travel back in time and experience the way storms once sounded to audiences inside Thalian Hall.
The theater will hold a demonstration of its sound effect device, the Thunder Roll, which created the sound of a thunderstorm for performances before modern sound systems.
That device is still there - and this Saturday - you can hear it in action.
This original special effects system dates back to 1858, the year the theater opened.
Thalian Hall is the only theater in the U.S. that still has this device, according to Thalian Hall Executive Director Tony Rivenbark.
Rivenbark will performs the storm soliloquy from Shakespeare’s King Lear during the demonstrations as crews unleash the power of the Thunder Roll for those in attendance to experience.
This is the third year the theater has showed off the system this way. Events are held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
