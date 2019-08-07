Wilmington PD hosts National Night Out event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department hosted the annual National Night Out event in the parking lot of Independence Mall Tuesday.
The event encourages community members to meet with law enforcement and learn more about how they keep the public safe. This year, the main focus of the event was on specialty vehicles. These include heavily armored SWAT vans, the K-9 Unit, a prisoner transport van, bomb squad vehicles, as well as a police boat and a helicopter.
Participants were even allowed to see a bomb inspecting robot named Sheila that can not only detect bombs, but defuse them as well.
"We have everything we have out here to really bring the community in, let them ask questions, we want to join with everyone and start that conversation and create relationships,” said Lieutenant M.E. Ingram.
WPD wasnt the only agency out Tuesday evening; Leland PD held a National Night Out event as well in the form of a block party.
