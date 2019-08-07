Sheriff’s office: Man allegedly stole generator, AC unit from Walmart

August 7, 2019 at 5:40 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 5:48 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a generator and an AC unit from Walmart.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on June 25 at the Walmart located at 8035 Market Street.

The man pictured allegedly took a Powermate generator valued at $544 and a TCL window AC unit valued at $136.

Officials say the suspect left the scene in a green and silver older model Mazda pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective C. Somersett at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.

