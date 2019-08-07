Senator Thom Tillis speaks on recent mass shootings during Wilmington visit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Senator Thom Tillis discussed the response to calls for gun control legislation during a visit to the Wilmington VA clinic Tuesday.
The comments were made amidst a national debate stemming from a flurry of recent mass shootings claiming 31 victims. Senator Tillis discussed working with his Republican colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham, on gun control legislation such as red flag laws.
Senator Graham is pushing a bipartisan bill that would institute red flag laws across the country. Through a court order, those laws can temporarily take away firearms from someone in crisis. Senator Thilis says he has been talking to Graham about the effort.
“I told him I’d do everything I can to help him, the president supports this, he’s working with Senator Blumenthal from the Democratic conference and I suspect we’ll be able to take action,” Senator Tillis explained.
Senator Tillis said he hopes to make headway on the issue of background checks this fall.
“I think what we need to do is make sure we can get things done. And we’re already working on that. We have our staff working together, members like me are working with other members so that we’re prepared to actually take a vote when we get back in September.”
Senator Tillis also talked about the importance of recognizing all three recent shootings as domestic terrorism. The Gilroy Garlic Festival and El Paso shootings are being investigated as acts of domestic terrorism, however in Dayton, the FBI is still investigating the shooter’s “violent ideologies.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.