Ride & Run event benefits state trooper paralyzed on the job

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local running group co-founded by Trooper Christopher Wooten’s daughter, Madi Wooten, is hosting a benefit for the injured trooper Wednesday.
Trooper Wooten was critically injured in an accident on July 22 in Charlotte while trying to stop a vehicle. Wooten was driving his patrol motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
He suffered a complete spinal cord injury and is paralyzed from the neck down.
Wednesday night, the Ride & Run club in Wilmington is raising money for the family by collecting donations at Flying Machine Brewery, where the club starts and ends their weekly runs.
The brewery will also donate a portion of sales to the cause.
There is also a GoFundMe page for the Wooten family here.
