‘Reprisal’ to film scenes near College Road-Wrightsville Ave. intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crew with the Hulu series Reprisal will film scene not far from the College Road-Wrightsville Ave. intersection next week.
According to a film permit application, filming will take place 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at 4800 Maple Ave.
During filming, Maple Ave. will be closed between S. College and N. Macmillan roads, and 48th Street will be closed between Maple and Wrightsville avenues.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-noir revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.