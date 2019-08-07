Randy Hood introduced as UNCW baseball coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Randy Hood was named the UNCW baseball coach in April but was officially introduced in the media room at Trask Coliseum on Wednesday.
Hood replaces longtime head coach Mark Scalf, who retired at the end of the 2019 season. “
Our blueprint on how we do things isn’t going to change a lot,” said Hood. “There are going to be some different faces. It’s an honor and feel like we can continue this upward trend.”
The Goldsboro, N.C. native enters his 19th season with the program, but his first a head coach. Hood has served as an assistant for the Seahawks since 2001.
Hood looks forward to continuing the programs winning tradition and building the programs national brand.
“The biggest thing is that we need to continue to recruit quality kids,” said Hood. “And we need to continue to find ways to raise money to improve our facilities.”
