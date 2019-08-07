No action for weeks on bill named after fallen Trooper Kevin Conner

“Conner’s Law is a great bill and has major support in the Senate,” Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said in an email. “The one problem is that, in the bill as written, there’s no funding mechanism to pay the increased death benefits to the families of those brave men and women killed in the line of duty. The last thing we’d ever want is to pass a great bill like this without putting any money behind it. We’re working through the options now, and we think everybody can agree that it’s worth a minor delay to ensure increased death benefits are properly funded.”