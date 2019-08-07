New Hanover Co. Schools announced administrative additions, changes

The New Hanover County Board of Education approved several news administrators and administrative changes during its monthly meeting Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
August 7, 2019 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated August 7 at 11:48 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education approved several news administrators and administrative changes during its monthly meeting Tuesday:

  • Dr. LaChawn Smith will become the deputy superintendent. Smith previously served as the assistant superintendent of instruction and academic accountability. More on Smith’s hiring can be found here.
  • Julie Askew will become the assistant superintendent of student support services. Askew previously served as the executive director of special education and related services.
  • Askia Kirby will become the principal at Williston Middle School.  Kirby previously served as NC star specialist.
  • Ashley Goodlett will become the assistant principal at Castle Hayne Elementary School. Goodlett previously served as an assistant principal at Wiley Magnet Middle School in Winston Salem.
  • Loretta Kimble will become the assistant principal at Trask Middle School. Kimbel previously served as an administrative intern and teacher at Cumberland County Schools.
  • Amanda Barbour will become the assistant principal at Ashley High School. Barbour previously served as a principal intern at D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy and Wrightsboro Elementary School and is a North Carolina Principal Fellow.
  • Justin Fischetti will become the assistant principal at Hoggard High School. Fischetti previously served as a principal intern at D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy and Bradley Creek Elementary School.
  • Elizabeth Jones will become the assistant principal at Isaac Bear Early College High School. Jones previously served as an instructional coach for Brunswick County Schools.
  • Jarelle Lewis will become the Title IX director. He previously served as the Title IX Coordinator at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D.  
  • Patricia Williams will become the director of special education. Williams previously served as the assistant director of special education.
