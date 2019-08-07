Leland plans open house to help residents navigate flood risk

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland town officials are inviting the public to attend a meeting next week to discuss flooding risks and flood insurance.
The open house will be held Tuesday, August 13, at Leland Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p..
People can drop in whenever is most convenient for them, look at FEMA flood maps and speak with knowledgeable staff about their unique needs.
“Flooding can happen anywhere it can rain, so the risk extends beyond flood zones. And, outside those flood zones, flooding can cause property damage not typically covered by other homeowners insurance policies. It is important to note that there is a 30-day waiting period after purchasing flood insurance; it is not immediately effective. Property owners interested in purchasing flood insurance are advised to do so soon, as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” the Town of Leland noted in a press release.
Anyone with questions about the open house is asked to call 910-338-9206.
