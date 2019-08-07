Leland plans open house to help residents navigate flood risk

“Flooding can happen anywhere it can rain, so the risk extends beyond flood zones. And, outside those flood zones, flooding can cause property damage not typically covered by other homeowners insurance policies. It is important to note that there is a 30-day waiting period after purchasing flood insurance; it is not immediately effective. Property owners interested in purchasing flood insurance are advised to do so soon, as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” the Town of Leland noted in a press release.