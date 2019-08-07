First Alert Forecast: some strong storms this evening, hot days ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! A fiery high pressure ridge is developing over the Cape Fear Region but, occasionally, one or two cooling thunderstorms could punch holes through it. For today, isolated but gusty thunderstorm clusters appear possible - especially between 2 and 10 p.m. Worth staying alert, just in case!
In other weather news: the Atlantic Basin remains refreshingly free of developing tropical storms and hurricanes and, in August, that is always an extra special thing to be able to say.
Catch your toasty seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
