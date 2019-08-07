Current firearm bills unlikely to move in NC House committee

Governor Roy Cooper and several House democrats this week have specifically called for action on two bills referred to the Judiciary Committee. Several democrats filed a discharge petition on Tuesday, attempting to bring HB86, the Gun Violence Prevention Act, up for a vote on the House floor. The second bill Gov. Cooper pushed lawmakers to consider, HB454, is similar to so-called “red flag laws” passed by more than a dozen states. It allows a court to decide whether weapons should be removed from an owner deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.