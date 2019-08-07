WPD officer, second driver taken to hospital after crash at 17th and College Rd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A police officer and another driver have been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a crash on South College Road and 17th Street.
Wilmington Police Department Public Information Officer Linda Thompson says the crash happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday as the officer was responding to a call. The police officer was running blue lights and sirens and heading to a reported breaking and entering in progress when the two cars collided.
Both victims are in stable condition. Officials have not released any additional information about the scope of their injuries.
At 4:30 p.m., Wilmington police tweeted that the Northbound Lane at 17th and College Rd were closed due to the collision. By 5 p.m., the lane had been reopened.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.