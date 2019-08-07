Tractor trailer carrying corrosive chemical overturns at foot of Isabel Holmes Bridge

A crash on Hwy 421 shut down traffic in both directions Wednesday night.
By Kendall McGee | August 7, 2019 at 4:24 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 5:21 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Fire crews were called to Highway 421 near the Isabel Holmes Bridge Wednesday afternoon for an overturned 18-wheeler.

Wilmington Fire Department says the vehicle was carrying a corrosive chemical when it flipped over around 3:30 p.m.

Tweets from Wilmington Fire say they worked with New Hanover County Fire Department and quickly contained the minor chemical leak. As of 4:45 p.m., traffic was shut down in both directions while the city’s hazmat team worked to clean up the substance.

The driver of the truck was able to get out of the 18-wheeler safely.

Wilmington police estimate the area will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

All US HWY 421 traffic should take the I-140 or the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to bypass the road block.

