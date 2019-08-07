Tractor trailer carrying corrosive chemical overturns at foot of Isabel Holmes Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Fire crews were called to Highway 421 near the Isabel Holmes Bridge Wednesday afternoon for an overturned 18-wheeler.
Wilmington Fire Department says the vehicle was carrying a corrosive chemical when it flipped over around 3:30 p.m.
The driver of the truck was able to get out of the 18-wheeler safely.
Wilmington police estimate the area will be shut down for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
All US HWY 421 traffic should take the I-140 or the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to bypass the road block.
