Coast Guard medevacs woman from Uruguayan vessel off the coast of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Coast Guard Station was called to help after a woman on a Uruguayan naval training vessel 46 miles off the coast of Wilmington needed medical help.
A press release from the Coast Guard says the 23-year-old female on the boat was suffering abdominal pain and called for help Wednesday morning. A 45-foot response boat from Wrightsville Beach and a Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City were launched to assist.
The victim and a accompanying nurse were transferred to the response boat, which was then met by the Coast Guard helicopter, who hoisted the two aboard and took them to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune.
“Good communication between the response boat and the aircrew is crucial to conducting a complex evolution like a boat-to-helo transfer,” said Lt. Nicholas Kealy, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter pilot, in the press release. “We train every day so we can safely conduct these transfers and get patients the help they need.”
