Bladen County Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees for cats in August

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Animal Control and Shelter is waiving the adoption fee on cats through the end of August.
“The shelter is full of cats right now and we hope that waiving the adoption fee will help more cats find a loving home,” the shelter said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Those wishing to adopt a cat from the shelter still will be required to pay the $15 fee for vaccinations.
For more information, contact the shelter at 910-862-6918.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.