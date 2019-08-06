Wilmington police share statistics as part of ‘Stop on Red’ week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department took to Twitter to encourage drivers to fully stop at red lights as part of this year’s “Stop on Red” campaign.
The campaign is part of a national effort to improve road safety at intersections across the country.
WPD shared statistics on red light running on social media Monday.
According to the Twitter post, one in three Americans know someone who has either been killed or injured in a red light related crash.
Officials say that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S.
The campaign comes less than a week after a fatal crash at a red light on U.S. 17 near Sunset Beach, and after police searched for a hit and run suspect in a separate crash at an intersection in Wilmington.
“Stop on Red” week is organized by the National Coalition for Safer Roads.
