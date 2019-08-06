Trial for suspect in hours-long armed standoff ends in hung jury

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mistrial was declared Friday after a jury could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to convict a Bladen County man accused in an hours-long standoff with law enforcement of felony or misdemeanor charges.
Mackenzie Brisson was charged with three counts of felony assault on a government official with a firearm in November 2017, after he allegedly barricaded himself in his home and fired shots at deputies. No one was injured during the six-hour standoff.
According to Assistant District Attorney Quintin McGee, who prosecuted the case, the jury was split evenly, with six wanting to convict Brisson of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and the other six wanting to convict him of a lesser misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
McGee said the case has been put on the September administrative calendar.
“In the meantime, I will evaluate whether a retrial would likely result in a different outcome or whether the case will be resolved via plea,” McGee said.
