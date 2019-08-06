Pender County jury returns guilty verdict in murder-by-baseball bat case

That social media spat eventually prompted Bryant and Peterson to track down Logan in person in Willard, where he was stranded after his car had broken down. Prosecutors say Bryant continued to instigate hostilities between Logan and her boyfriend, trying to “bait” Logan into putting his hands on her, calling him a “bitch ass” and a “coward.” Bryant recorded the interaction on her phone and broadcast it on social media, the video which was shared with the jury.