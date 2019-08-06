Man accused in Heather Elvis kidnapping case brought back to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect at the center of a high-profile kidnapping case is back in Horry County.
Records show that Sidney Moorer was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. It doesn’t list any charges against him.
Horry County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brooke Holden said that he was brought to JRLDC from Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville at the request of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
WMBF News has calls and messages out to Moorer’s defense attorneys to find out why he has been brought back to Horry County. We’re waiting to hear back from them.
Moorer is set to face a jury in September in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. His original trial in the case ended in a hung jury in 2016. The retrial will take place in Horry County.
In August 2017, Moorer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.
Last year, a jury convicted Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, of kidnapping Elvis. She is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence.
