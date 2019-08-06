House a total loss after fire in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A home was destroyed after an early morning fire in Hampstead.
According to Pender County Deputy Fire Marshal Josh Elixson, a call to 911 was made at 4:15 Tuesday morning about a fire at 101 Hughes Road.
When crews arrived on scene flames and smoke were visible. Fire crews from Pender County, Surf City and New Hanover County all responded to bring the fire under control. By 5:30, only a skeleton of the home remained.
It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.
WECT has a crew on scene and we’ll continue to update this breaking news story as more details are available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.