Future development of government center to be discussed in County Commissioner meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County commissioners will meet next Tuesday to discuss proposals for re-developing the government center off South College Rd.
The center, originally built as a retail mall space called Market Place Mall, contains 136,000 square feet but sits on 15 acres of land that are within the federal opportunity zone. Federal Opportunity Zones are intended to use tax benefits as an incentive to encourage private development. These zones lead to job creation and in this case, a renewed interest in the location.
The area has been active for thirty years but currently only houses a handful of businesses such as Ten Pin Alley and Break Time, a sport bar.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.