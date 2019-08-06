First Alert Forecast: trending hotter...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Welcome rain visited the Cape Fear Region during the first five days of August and I hope your thirsty garden benefited a time or two. Isolated storms remain a part of your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days but, as a ridge of high pressure develops over the Carolinas, heat will assume the higher forecast profile. Monday featured a high of 88 at Wilmington; notice how highs are likely to soar to at least that baseline in the days ahead.
Good news from the tropical weather front! Tuesday will feature no active tropical storms or hurricanes across the Atlantic Basin and no systems even appear to be in their formative stages. Interestingly, though, across the world, Japan is tangling with the F-storm of its season: Francisco. The climate of Japan is very similar to that of the East Coast of the United States - right down to its vulnerability to landfalling tropical systems.
Have a great Tuesday, friends, and remember to take the weather with you with your WECT Weather App!
