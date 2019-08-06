First Alert Forecast: trending hotter...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Welcome rain visited the Cape Fear Region during the first five days of August and I hope your thirsty garden benefited a time or two. Isolated storms remain a part of your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days but, as a ridge of high pressure develops over the Carolinas, heat will assume the higher forecast profile. Monday featured a high of 88 at Wilmington; notice how highs are likely to soar to at least that baseline in the days ahead.