First Alert Forecast: dialing up heat and humidity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! Welcome rain visited the Cape Fear Region during the first five days of August and I hope your thirsty garden benefited a time or two. Isolated storms remain a part of your First Alert Forecast for the next seven days but, as a ridge of high pressure develops over the Carolinas, heat will assume the higher forecast profile. Afternoon high temperatures will soar into the middle 90s with heat index values approaching the triple digits.
Good news from the tropical weather front! Tuesday will feature no active tropical storms or hurricanes across the Atlantic Basin and no systems even appear to be in their formative stages. Interestingly, though, across the world, Japan is tangling with the F-storm of its season: Francisco. The climate of Japan is very similar to that of the East Coast of the United States - right down to its vulnerability to landfalling tropical systems.
